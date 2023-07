PlayUp has been fined by the Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC) in Australia after a self-excluded player was allowed to open a new account and resume gambling.

The NTRC, which licenses a host of online betting operators in Australia, has ruled that PlayUp Interactive contravened condition 15 of its sports bookmaker licence by failing to have a sufficiently robust system in place to prevent a previously self- excluded customer from opening a new betting account.

The NTRC [...]