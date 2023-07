London-listed online betting and gaming affiliate XLMedia has agreed to sell three of its European iGaming domains and associated websites for an upfront cash consideration of $4.0 million.

The company has sold the Casino.se, Casino.gr and Casino.pt domains to Beach Services, with the website assets having generated revenue of $840,000 in the year to 31 December 2022, and gross profit of $750,000.

The sale price of $4.0 million represents a 4.7 times multiple on revenue.

The cash generated from the sale [...]