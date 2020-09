Athens-listed Intralot has reported a 55 per cent fall in revenue to €168.2m for the first half of 2020, as second quarter results were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intralot’s systems handled €9.8bn of worldwide wagers during the six month period, an increase of 2 per cent versus a year ago, benefiting from strong growth in Eastern Europe and North America, where handle climbed by 62 per cent and 19 per cent respectively to €1.1bn [...]