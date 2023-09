Gaming operator Codere grew second quarter revenue by 5 per cent to €334.6 million, driving revenue in the first half of the year 11.7 per cent higher to €684.6 million.

Latin America remained Codere’s largest market with revenue of €182.0 million in Q2, up 1 per cent year-on-year, as strong growth in Mexico, Panama and Uruguay offset lower revenue from Argentina and Colombia.

Revenue from Europe climbed 3.5 per cent in Q2 to €115.2 million, as revenue [...]