Enteractive expands US reach with Pennsylvania approval

28th October 2022 11:04 am GMT

Malta-based player reactivation and retention specialist Enteractive has expanded its US presence after securing a service licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

The licence adds to Enteractive’s existing service licence from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE), which was issued in April 2021, with Enteractive now able to actively engage with players in New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

“After the early success Enteractive has seen in the US market and the positive way players are responding to our one to one personal approach, we’re proud to announce that we are expanding our reach into Pennsylvania state,” said Enteractive head of business development Andrew Foster. “It’s encouraging to see that the US audience is as appreciative of a personal, qualitative approach as the other global audiences we engage with on behalf of operator brands.”

Enteractive CEO Mikael Hansson said: “With this Pennsylvania licence in addition to our licence in New Jersey, we’re available to support player retention for sportsbooks in the two largest online gambling states of the US. With some leading US brands already working with our stateside teams, our journey across the pond gets more exciting each day.”

