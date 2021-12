Online and retail bingo operator Buzz Bingo has been fined £780,000 by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The fine relates to Buzz Bingo’s social responsibility and anti-money laundering policies and procedures, which failed to meet the Commission’s standards in the fourteen-month period ended December 2020.

The failures identified by the Gambling Commission as part of its planned compliance activities included failing to identify at risk players due to financial triggers being set too high, and failing to effectively interact [...]