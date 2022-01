Gaming operator Rank Group and online gaming affiliate XLMedia are making changes to their respective board of directors following the appointment of Chris Bell as non-executive chairman of Nueva Codere.

Bell, who currently serves as non-executive chairman of XLMedia and senior independent director of Rank Group, has announced his intention to step down from both roles in order to join international gaming operator Nuevo Codere.

He will step down from Rank Group with immediate effect while continuing [...]