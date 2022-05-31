This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Sportech CEO Andrew Lindley steps down

31st May 2022 8:10 am GMT
Sportech

London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech has confirmed the departure of chief executive Andrew Lindley after less than one year in the role.

Lindley was promoted to the role last September to replace Richard McGuire as CEO, having previously served as Sportech’s chief operating officer.

He will now step down as CEO and will not stand for re-election as a director at the company’s Annual General Meeting later today. He will continue to support the group in concluding various current initiatives in the coming months.

Former CEO McGuire, who currently serves as Sportech’s non-executive chairman, will now take on the executive chairman role with immediate effect.

“The board would like to thank Andrew for his professionalism and services to the company during his tenure as the CEO,” said Sportech in a statement.

Sportech also provided a trading update Tuesday, with trading in line with Board expectations for first five months of the year. Sports betting continues to experience a high rate of growth, with betting handle from the group's Connecticut Venues expected to come close to the company’s full year pari-mutuel wagers.

“The pari-mutuel wagering and food and beverage trade continue to feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with trade remaining below the 2019 full year highs,” said Sportech. “Record online growth in pari-mutuel betting seen during the pandemic has receded slightly as the effects of new forms of online gambling in Connecticut has inevitably impacted the discretionary gambling dollar available to historic Sportech products.

“However, the introduction of sports betting has been very positive, and the Board are confident that the company will achieve the projected overall improvement in the Venues business to support a positive group EBITDA this year.”

Shares in Sportech plc (AIM:SPO) were trading 3.69 per cent lower at 23.50 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
Connecticut Retail Sportech Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Connecticut’s sports and iGaming wagers top $877m in April

Sportech announces £7m capital distribution

Connecticut sports and iGaming wagers reach $960.7m in March

Sportech names Richard McGuire as chairman to replace Giles Vardey

Sportech revenue recovers in 2021 after transitional year

Connecticut sports betting and iGaming market dips in February

Inspired Entertainment posts strong revenue growth in final quarter of 2021

BetMakers revenue soars after integrating Sportech assets

Connecticut amendment aims to open up ADW market

Sportech sells Dominican Republic lottery contract to Inspired for $14.5m

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Connecticut Lottery unveils first of 15 retail sportsbooks

KSA begins licensing process for horse race betting in the Netherlands

SIS eyes US opportunities with new division

Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming