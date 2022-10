Spain and Latin America-facing gaming operator Codere Group has restructured its senior management team with a number of new appointments, including a new finance chief.

Codere said that the changes were part of its commitment to reinforce the group’s capabilities, with the new senior management team to serve under the leadership of co-CEOs Alberto González del Solar and Alejandro Rodino.

The first appointment sees Óscar Fernández de Llano named Codere Group’s chief financial officer. He has more [...]