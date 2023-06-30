Norsk Tipping begins search for new CEO

Norway's state-owned gambling and lottery operator Norsk Tipping is looking for a new chief executive to replace Thor Gjermund Eriksen.

Eriksen only took up the position as CEO last September, but has informed newly elected Norsk Tipping chairman Sylvia Brustad that he will be leaving the company later this year to join Bane NOR, the Norwegian government agency responsible for the country’s railway network.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have made this decision, and the plan was clearly to stay in Norsk Tipping longer,” said Eriksen. “In one year, I have become very happy with both the social mission Norsk Tipping has and also the employees at Hamar.

“In the same way as Norsk Tipping, Bane Nor has an important social mission. Leading the job of ensuring good and future-oriented infrastructure on the railways in Norway is exciting and something I have chosen to accept.”

Eriksen will remain with Norsk Tipping until 1 October.

“It is sad for both the board and the employees that Thor Gjermund is leaving,” said Brustad. “He has done a very good job in the time he has led the company, and we would very much like to see him stay with us longer. We wish him the best of luck in his new job.”