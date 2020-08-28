CDI partners Kambi and GAN for BetAmerica online operations

New York-listed Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has entered into multi-year agreements with GAN and Kambi Group to power its BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform.

The deals will see CDI migrate its BetAmerica platform from SBTech, with Kambi providing its sportsbook technology and services to the operator, and GAN providing its enterprise software platform.

“We believe the transition to GAN and Kambi as our new technology providers will enable our team to execute the rollout of BetAmerica sportsbooks and iGaming product offering more efficiently as states move to legalize and implement regulations permitting sports betting and iGaming in the coming years,” said CDI CEO Bill Carstanjen. “BetAmerica will benefit from the proven excellence of these market-leading providers.”

BetAmerica sportsbooks are currently live in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi.

“It’s a pleasure for Kambi to be partnering with CDI and its BetAmerica brand, which has the potential to benefit from its market access and existing customer database,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén. “I’m certain with the quality and experience we possess, together with the BetAmerica leadership team, we will be able to grow our businesses together as the US sports betting and iGaming market expands.”

GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit added: “We look forward to powering the BetAmerica brand with our highly optimized technology platform and enabling CDI to efficiently invest their marketing capital to attract loyal sports betting and iGaming players.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CDI) closed up 3.54 per cent at $178.05 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed down 2.67 per cent at $20.76.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 2.05 per cent higher at SEK248.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.