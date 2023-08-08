Digital Gaming Corp. goes live with FanDuel in three US states

Super Group’s B2B iGaming division Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) has deployed its content with FanDuel in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

FanDuel players in these three states can now spin the reels on slots such as Hyper Gold and Kings of Crystals, as well as the popular Assassin Moon, Mask of Amun, and Thunderstruck Wild Lightning titles.

“FanDuel is an operator that needs no introduction, and we are thrilled to be adding our premium slot content to its casino lobbies in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan,” said Neill Whyte, chief commercial officer of DGC’s B2B iGaming. “Our games not only meet but exceed player expectations in the US and that’s because we go to great lengths to ensure they deliver the entertaining experience that players are seeking.

“Having our games live with one of the biggest online casino brands in the US is a huge coup for us and we are confident that this will be a fantastic partnership moving forward.”

FanDuel casino managing director Asaf Noifeld commented: “Content is the foundation of our online casino offering and that’s why partnerships such as this with DGC are so important. DGC has quickly emerged as a must-have provider, and this integration adds some truly epic titles to our casino lobbies in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“DGC has been an incredible partner to date, with its portfolio of slots integrated into our platform quickly and seamlessly. We can’t wait to see our players fire up the likes of Gold Blitz and Adventures of Doubloon Island and enjoy the edge of the seat experience they provide.”