Gaming Intelligence
Aspire Global powers launch of new UK-facing Betiton brand

5th March 2020 9:13 am GMT
Aspire Global

Stockholm-listed gaming operator and B2B provider Aspire Global has launched new UK-facing online casino and sports betting brand Betiton on its platform.

Operating under a UK licence, Betiton was founded last year by Arnaud Serour, who previously served as managing director of Aspire Global’s Karamba B2C brand until last September.

The launch follows an agreement signed with Aspire Global during the final quarter of 2019, one of three new partnerships secured by the company during the quarter.

“We searched for the best iGaming platform that suited our vision and reviewed all relevant alternatives,” said Serour. “After a thorough review during the fall, we chose Aspire Global and is now live, targeting the European iGaming market.

“One of our crucial parameters was Aspire Global’s efficient one-stop-shop solution which allows us to focus on marketing and customer relations.”

Aspire Global vice president of sales Jov Spiero added “The launch of Betiton is yet another proof point of the power in our comprehensive solution for iGaming operators. Our scalable iGaming platform with a fully managed service package enables our partners to achieve their full potential.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading down 2.03 per cent at SEK15.42 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.

