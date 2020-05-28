This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Design Works Gaming partners Betfred for UK market debut

28th May 2020 8:39 am GMT
Design Works Gaming (DWG) is set to launch its portfolio of games in the United Kingdom for the first time through a partnership with betting and gaming operator Betfred.

DWG's first direct integration with a UK operator gives Betfred customers access to an initial 20 best-performing DWG titles, comprising video slots, stepper slots and scratch cards, as well as proprietary non-reel spinning games such as social casino title Test Your Strength.

Twelve of DWG’s titles will be offered on Betfred’s recently relaunched Vegas tab, while the other eight will be available via Betfred’s Games site.

“Betfred is one of the best-known names in the industry so it is very exciting for us to sign with them as our first direct integration deal in British real money gaming,” said DWG chief executive Andy Harris. “Our portfolio has already proven itself commercially in both land-based and social casinos, so we are able to provide the very best content to our partners. We look forward to an enjoyable and lengthy partnership with Betfred as a result.”

Betfred head of eGaming Andy Horne said: “DWG has a portfolio of content that has already been rigorously tested and enjoyed by millions of players. It also has a rich Las Vegas heritage, so the fit of the games for our new Vegas site couldn’t be better.

“We have plans to significantly scale up the number of DWG games in the coming months, so this marks the start of an exciting journey for both of us and we’re delighted to be able to share these games with our customers.”

