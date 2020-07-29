Intralot wins sports betting platform deal with Nederlandse Loterij

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has signed a multi-year deal to provide its retail sports betting platform to Dutch national lottery operator Nederlandse Loterij.

The four-year deal, which includes an option to extend the contract by three years, will see the supplier expand its existing partnership with Nederlandse Loterij to provide its Intralot Orion sports betting platform to the lottery’s TOTO brand.

This includes hosting, maintenance and support services, as well as Managed Trading Services, land-based sales channel monitoring, and performance assessment.

“Nederlandse Loterij is the largest provider of games of chance in The Netherlands,” said Nederlandse Loterij director business transformation and strategic projects Bas van de Bunt. “One of our fastest growing brands is TOTO, the only legal provider of sports betting in The Netherlands.

“With Intralot Orion we are able to provide a seamless digital sports betting experience in retail, which meets the wishes of our TOTO customers and our retailers.”

Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis commented: “This contract extends the successful and nearly 12-year partnership between Intralot and the leading operator in Τhe Netherlands.

“The success of Nederlandse Loterij over the last years has been particularly impressive and we are looking forward to continuing the delivery of our state-of-the-art technology and to contributing to the growth of Nederlandse Loterij and its yearly remittance to Dutch society.”

Intralot Benelux CEO Stergios Binopoulos added: “We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Nederlandse Loterij and celebrate today with our valued customer the successful inauguration and completion of various projects.

“We have worked together to launch many innovative and engaging products over all these years that have enhanced the Nederlandse Loterij offering throughout the Dutch gaming market and increased the support for the good causes. We can proudly continue along this mutually beneficial path.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading at €0.094 per share in Athens earlier Wednesday.