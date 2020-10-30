Intralot deploys new Fast Play draw games for Illinois Lottery

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has introduced a new type of lottery draw game with partner Camelot Illinois, the private manager of the Illinois Lottery.

The new Fast Play games are the first of their kind to be sold in Illinois, giving players a chance to win prizes at the point of purchase without picking numbers, completing play slips, scratching or waiting for draw results.

“The growing demand for advanced entertainment has led lotteries to expand their portfolio with faster, more exciting games that offer engaging gameplay and enhanced winning experiences,” said Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis.

“We are delighted to work with Camelot Illinois, and the Illinois Lottery in introducing Fast Play progressive games enabled by our technology, creating added value to the Illinois Lottery and contributing to their education funding for the State of Illinois.”

Intralot Inc CEO Byron Boothe added: “This is an exciting day for Intralot Inc, Camelot Illinois, and the Illinois Lottery. Our groups are thrilled to introduce Fast Play and to continue expanding the game offering for Illinois players.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) closed 6.98 per cent lower at €0.12 per share in Athens Thursday.