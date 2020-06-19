Intralot introduces new Lotos Xi digital lottery platform

Athens-listed lottery and gaming supplier Intralot has unveiled its new Lotos Xi digital lottery platform.

Lotos Xi is an end-to-end multi-channel solution that enables lottery operators to define and offer subscriptions for any available game and manage its content.

It has been integrated with Intralot’s Lotos X Orchestrator, which enables a set of independent microservices to ensure fast and easy integration with the Lotos X family of products and any third-party platforms or systems.

“Our digital technology empowers lotteries all over the world, ensuring that our customers are equipped with cutting-edge solutions and services to drive their digital transformation and sustainable growth,” said Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis. “Utilizing the power of digital gaming creates valuable opportunities for lotteries to broaden their player base by attracting a more digitally savvy audience, while engaging their current players through a stronger omnichannel relationship with their brand.”

Intralot executive vice president, group chief commercial officer Nikos Nikolakopoulos added: “Responding to the current global challenging times, Intralot’s Lotos Xi is proven to support innovation and growth across both retail and digital, and provide a unified player experience.

“We gear up for the digital lottery era with a ready-made solution that has secured already its deployment in four operators to drive their performance and accelerate benefits to the communities they serve.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading up 8.73 per cent at €0.137 per share in Athens Friday morning.