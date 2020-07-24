Intralot named authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has been named as the latest authorized gaming operator partner of Major League Baseball (MLB).

With the 60-game regular 2020 season beginning July 23 following a delay due to COVID-19, the new multi-year partnership gives the supplier’s US subsidiary Intralot Inc. access to official MLB betting data, including league marks and logos, for use in its retail and online sports wagering platforms.

“We are excited to work with MLB to bring our players and MLB fans an enhanced sports betting experience,” said Intralot Inc CEO Byron Boothe. “The 2020 season will be one to remember for years to come, and at Intralot Inc, we are ready to bring our players the best sports betting platform by incorporating this new and thrilling partnership.”

Intralot is currently taking wagers in both Montana and the District of Columbia, and is set to launch in New Hampshire in the coming months.

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were trading up 3.16 per cent at €0.098 per share in Athens Friday morning.