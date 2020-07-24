This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger

Intralot named authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball

24th July 2020 7:33 am GMT
Intralot

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has been named as the latest authorized gaming operator partner of Major League Baseball (MLB).

With the 60-game regular 2020 season beginning July 23 following a delay due to COVID-19, the new multi-year partnership gives the supplier’s US subsidiary Intralot Inc. access to official MLB betting data, including league marks and logos, for use in its retail and online sports wagering platforms.

“We are excited to work with MLB to bring our players and MLB fans an enhanced sports betting experience,” said Intralot Inc CEO Byron Boothe. “The 2020 season will be one to remember for years to come, and at Intralot Inc, we are ready to bring our players the best sports betting platform by incorporating this new and thrilling partnership.”

Intralot is currently taking wagers in both Montana and the District of Columbia, and is set to launch in New Hampshire in the coming months.

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were trading up 3.16 per cent at €0.098 per share in Athens Friday morning.

Related Tags
Baseball Intralot Intralot Inc Major League Baseball Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Evolution Gaming agrees live casino partnership with Intralot

Vermont Lottery extends Intralot partnership

Intralot rolls out new esports betting game for Maltco Lotteries

Tenlot Group appoints new VP for sports betting expansion

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Intralot rolls out new CMS platform for Taiwan Sports Lottery

Intralot introduces new Lotos Xi digital lottery platform

Intralot names Byron Boothe as new US chief

DC Lottery brings forward iLottery launch to October

US growth fails to offset first quarter revenue decline for Intralot

FDJ’s Sporting Solutions joins Global Lottery Monitoring System

Intralot debuts new online sportsbook for DC Lottery

Intralot rolls out esports betting portfolio in Peru with Sportradar

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

Intralot sees full year revenue drop to €720.6m in 2019

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger