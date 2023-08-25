Yahoo Sportsbook opens at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Yahoo has secured a multi-year naming rights partnership to launch a new William Hill-powered retail sportsbook at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Located on The Venetian casino floor, the Yahoo Sportsbook has been completely redesigned and spans more than 12,000 square feet, featuring a 46-million-pixel, 1,770 square foot LED video wall that can display up to 40 independent sporting events at once, alongside an additional 30 TVs spread throughout the sportsbook.

“We wanted to create the best place on the Strip to watch sports,” said Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “This redesign pulls through the relaxed feeling of watching a game with your friends - plush sofas, lounge chairs, great game-day eats with the convenience of betting powered by William Hill.

“And through the partnership with Yahoo, we’re sure to have additional surprises in store for our guests as we move into football season and beyond.”

Yahoo Sports president Ryan Spoon said: “We are excited and privileged to launch the Yahoo Sportsbook in partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

“The Yahoo Sportsbook will offer sports fans a fabulous setting to enjoy games in a one-of-a-kind, branded environment. This partnership is another step in our ongoing commitment to engage and delight sports fans through our Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Fantasy platforms.”

William Hill US vice president and head of west region digital operations Michael Grodsky added: “We are thrilled to power this new sportsbook on The Strip.

“Our market-leading tech has provided a best-in-class retail sportsbook experience in Nevada for a long time, and we can’t wait to bring this high-powered partnership to life for more sports fans alongside our new William Hill mobile sports wagering app.”