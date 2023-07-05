Play’n GO enters land-based gaming market with William Hill

Online slots developer Play’n GO is now also a land-based supplier following the release of its first game in the United Kingdom.

The company’s massively popular online slot Book of Dead is now available to players at approximately 100 William Hill betting shops in the UK, with the rollout set to continue to all venues over the coming weeks.

“This is a significant day in the history of our company and a testament to the hard work and expertise of everyone at Play’n GO,” said chief executive Johan Törnqvist. “The convergence between the online and land-based gaming parts of our industry has been long overdue, and I’m excited to see the world’s most popular online slot game, Book of Dead, make its long-awaited UK land-based debut.”

“But this is only the start,” Törnqvist added. “There is a wealth of opportunities to bring the very best of iGaming to other land-based settings, especially in the fast-changing US marketplace.”

Play’n GO’s new framework will ultimately allow the company to deploy all of its online games in the retail space, without the need for an internet connection. Prior to this, the company’s games were only available online and aboard cruise ships.

“We are always looking for opportunities to innovate to be able to provide the best gaming experience we can for our customers – this is a fantastic example of that,” said Ian Millman, UK gaming director at William Hill. “I’m sure customers right across the UK will enjoy taking Rich Wilde on an adventure to find the Book of Dead, just as they have in our online space for many years.

“We can think of no better partner than Play’n GO, who share our passion for responsible gaming and entertainment, to drive innovation through the gaming industry together.”