This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Play’n GO enters land-based gaming market with William Hill

5th July 2023 10:29 am GMT
William Hill
Evolution

Online slots developer Play’n GO is now also a land-based supplier following the release of its first game in the United Kingdom.

The company’s massively popular online slot Book of Dead is now available to players at approximately 100 William Hill betting shops in the UK, with the rollout set to continue to all venues over the coming weeks.

“This is a significant day in the history of our company and a testament to the hard work and expertise of everyone at Play’n GO,” said chief executive Johan Törnqvist. “The convergence between the online and land-based gaming parts of our industry has been long overdue, and I’m excited to see the world’s most popular online slot game, Book of Dead, make its long-awaited UK land-based debut.”

“But this is only the start,” Törnqvist added. “There is a wealth of opportunities to bring the very best of iGaming to other land-based settings, especially in the fast-changing US marketplace.”

Play’n GO’s new framework will ultimately allow the company to deploy all of its online games in the retail space, without the need for an internet connection. Prior to this, the company’s games were only available online and aboard cruise ships.

“We are always looking for opportunities to innovate to be able to provide the best gaming experience we can for our customers – this is a fantastic example of that,” said Ian Millman, UK gaming director at William Hill. “I’m sure customers right across the UK will enjoy taking Rich Wilde on an adventure to find the Book of Dead, just as they have in our online space for many years.

“We can think of no better partner than Play’n GO, who share our passion for responsible gaming and entertainment, to drive innovation through the gaming industry together.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Play'n Go Slots United Kingdom VGTs William Hill
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-Up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Play’n GO continues North American expansion with Connecticut licence

Play’n GO set to enter third US state with West Virginia license

Play’n GO expands in New Jersey with BetMGM

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Nolimit City, Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Play’n GO and more

Play’n GO goes live in New Jersey with PokerStars

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Evolution, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

Galaxsys
Playtech
Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok