Gamesys shareholders can expect to receive up to £18.65 per share from the proposed business combination with Bally’s Corp, which is expected to close in the final quarter of this year.

The boards of both companies said Tuesday that they would recommend the proposed transaction to their shareholders, having agreed the terms of the business combination.

Gamesys shareholders will receive £18.50 cash consideration for each share, alongside a dividend of £0.15 per share for the six months [...]