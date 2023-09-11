Blueprint Gaming names Nick Wright as chief commercial officer

Online casino games developer Blueprint Gaming has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Nick Wright as chief commercial officer.

Wright brings a wealth of operational experience to the role and will oversee Blueprint’s UK and international growth strategy.

He most recently served as senior vice president of commercial content at Bally’s Corporation and was Gamesys’ group head of business development, prior to its acquisition by Bally’s.

“The Blueprint team are thrilled to welcome such a well respected individual to the group,” said Blueprint Gaming managing director Matt Cole. “Nick’s operational experience with some of the industry’s biggest brands will be hugely beneficial to Blueprint.

“As we step up our efforts to simultaneously support our established partners and extend our international reach, we have built a team that is capable of achieving our targets.”

Commenting on his appointment, Wright said: “I’m really excited to be joining such a well-established business with an extremely ambitious and fun-loving team. I have known Matt Cole and Jo Purvis for many years and have always been impressed by the quality of the product and the people.

“It feels great to be bringing my expertise to support such a successful commercial team both in the UK and on some really interesting international growth projects. I can’t wait to be working with so many of the world’s biggest and best operators.”