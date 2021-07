Gaming operator Gauselmann Group has won the bidding to acquire WestSpiel Group, holder of the land-based casino monopoly in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Gauselmann Spielbanken Beteiligungs was selected as the winning bidder on Tuesday (July 20) following a competitive tender process which opened in December, with completion of the transaction subject to regulatory and competition law approval.

WestSpiel Group is currently owned by NRW.BANK, the state-owned development bank of North Rhine-Westphalia, and operates four casinos [...]