Gaming Intelligence
Bede Gaming brings in Dan Whiteley as chief technology officer

21st July 2023 7:36 am GMT
Gauselmann Group-owned iGaming platform provider Bede Gaming has hired Dan Whiteley as chief technology officer (CTO).

Whiteley brings with him 25 years of experience in technology solutions and digital products, having served in senior leadership positions at Jugo, CTS and The Stars Group (now part of Flutter Entertainment).

He assumes the role following the departure of Bede’s former CTO Andy Wardle earlier this year.

“I'm proud to become part of Bede's journey. It’s a company with proven strength in engineering excellence, and the potential to build upon Bede’s current capabilities is an exciting prospect,” said Whiteley. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver cutting edge technology for the iGaming market.”

Bede CEO Colin Cole-Johnson commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dan to the team. As CTO, he will be pivotal in driving our technology strategy, collaborating with all teams across the business to ensure Bede is an industry leader in innovative and cutting-edge solutions.

“He will be an integral part of Bede operations, both internally and externally, and his extensive experience in technology leadership makes him an excellent fit for this role.”

Bede currently powers the iGaming platform of five operators, including Canada’s Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG).

