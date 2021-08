London-listed Gamesys has grown revenue by 17 per cent in the first half of 2021, although higher costs and deferred tax expenses reduced net income versus the same period a year ago.

Gamesys grew revenue to £398.8m in the first six months of 2021 from its portfolio of iGaming brands, which include Jackpotjoy, Megaways Casino, Virgin Games, Botemania, Rainbow Riches Casino and Monopoly Casino.

Players in the United Kingdom accounted for 60 per cent of total revenue [...]