Loto-Québec has reported a 4.5 per cent fall in revenue to CAD$711.2 million in its fiscal first quarter ended June 26.

The company attributed the fall in revenue to high comparables a year ago and lower Lotto Max sales this year, with the business reporting revenue growth of 8.4 per cent versus the pre-pandemic fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Consolidated net income in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 was 14.7 per cent lower year-on-year at $380.9 [...]