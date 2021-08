Holland Casino is preparing for the opening of the regulated Netherlands iGaming market by agreeing a sponsorship deal with the top two tiers of professional football in the country.

The state-owned casino operator will serve as the responsible betting partner of the Eredivisie and Keuken Kampioen Divisie, enabling the company to promote its online sports betting and online gaming offering in the regulated Netherlands market when it opens on October 1.

Holland Casino said that the four-year [...]