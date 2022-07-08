This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Interwetten named co-sponsor of Borussia Mönchengladbach

8th July 2022 9:15 am GMT
Greentube

Online sports betting and gaming operator Interwetten has agreed a deal to serve as co-sponsor and statistics partner of German Bundesliga football club Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The locally licensed operator, which has been in business since 1997, will serve as the club's partner until at least 2025.

"We are very pleased that this partnership has come about," said Borussia's head of sponsorship, Guido Uhle. "But our fans can also look forward to a partner who is planning many promotions and unique moments where they will be the centre of attention." 

Interwetten board spokesperson Stefan Sulzbacher added: "As an owner-managed company with more than 30 years of tradition, we focus on long-term sponsorships. Therefore, we are looking forward to the partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach, where tradition is also very important. With Borussia Mönchengladbach, we have found a club that is located in the epicentre of German football and thus gives us hope for exciting and atmospheric football festivals. We wish Borussia a successful season."

Related Tags
Advertising Bundesliga Football Germany Interwetten Sponsorship Sports Betting
