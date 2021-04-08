Conscious Gaming appoints Blair Aronson as operations director

Conscious Gaming has appointed Blair Aronson as operations director to support the continued adoption of its PlayPause self-exclusion platform.

Aronson joins Conscious Gaming after three years at SG Digital, where she served as director of customer success for the Americas, having previously spent five years as director of operations for NYX Gaming Group, which was acquired by Scientific Games in 2018.

She becomes Conscious Gaming’s second full-time employee.

“As we continue to make progress with PlayPause, it was important to add someone with Blair’s skillset to ensure proper implementation of the technology for our clients,” said Conscious Gaming trustee Anna Sainsbury. “She has a wealth of experience, knowledge and relationships that as we continue to grow, will help us deliver on our promise to protect consumers.”

Aronson will be responsible for the management, scaling and optimization of PlayPause, working with gaming operators, state regulators, sports leagues and platform providers.

She will also serve in a chief of staff capacity for Conscious Gaming within the service delivery and operations teams, helping with the continual improvement of the structure and processes of customer-facing teams as the company grows.

“I am thrilled Anna has offered me the opportunity to work alongside her in an organization with such an important mission,” said Aronson. “The online gaming business is growing rapidly and the need to modernize and strengthen responsible gaming will be critical to its success.

“I look forward to continuing the relationships I have built throughout my career to help roll out the PlayPause technology.”

Aronson will report into vice president of corporate social responsibility and communications Seth Palansky.