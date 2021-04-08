This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Conscious Gaming appoints Blair Aronson as operations director

8th April 2021 9:12 am GMT
Conscious Gaming

Conscious Gaming has appointed Blair Aronson as operations director to support the continued adoption of its PlayPause self-exclusion platform.

Aronson joins Conscious Gaming after three years at SG Digital, where she served as director of customer success for the Americas, having previously spent five years as director of operations for NYX Gaming Group, which was acquired by Scientific Games in 2018.

She becomes Conscious Gaming’s second full-time employee.

“As we continue to make progress with PlayPause, it was important to add someone with Blair’s skillset to ensure proper implementation of the technology for our clients,” said Conscious Gaming trustee Anna Sainsbury. “She has a wealth of experience, knowledge and relationships that as we continue to grow, will help us deliver on our promise to protect consumers.”

Aronson will be responsible for the management, scaling and optimization of PlayPause, working with gaming operators, state regulators, sports leagues and platform providers.

She will also serve in a chief of staff capacity for Conscious Gaming within the service delivery and operations teams, helping with the continual improvement of the structure and processes of customer-facing teams as the company grows.

“I am thrilled Anna has offered me the opportunity to work alongside her in an organization with such an important mission,” said Aronson. “The online gaming business is growing rapidly and the need to modernize and strengthen responsible gaming will be critical to its success.

“I look forward to continuing the relationships I have built throughout my career to help roll out the PlayPause technology.”

Aronson will report into vice president of corporate social responsibility and communications Seth Palansky.

Related Tags
Conscious Gaming PlayPause Responsible Gambling Scientific Games Self-Exclusion Programme SG Digital United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Golden Nugget partners Conscious Gaming to roll out PlayPause solution

Conscious Gaming establishes new advisory board

Conscious Gaming launches Bettor Safe consumer awareness campaign

GeoComply donates $200,000 to develop responsible gambling tool

Pennsylvania begins deployment of PlayPause responsible gambling tool

The magnificent seven

GVC brings in Dr Mark Griffiths to enhance responsible gambling initiatives

All-In Diversity Project’s 2nd annual study sees rise in female execs

GeoComply launches new PlayPause responsible gaming tool

Tight cost control sees Kindred Group double profit in Q2

GI Games Round-up: Evolution Gaming, Live 5, Spearhead and more

Danish online gambling industry launches Advertising Board

Lindwall, Svensson and the Betsson ‘Dream Team’

Flutter-Stars Group: “There is logic in it, but it’s not without risk”

Unibet named new shirt sponsor of Belgium’s Club Brugge

Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global