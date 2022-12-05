Glitnor Group begins search for new CEO

Malta-based iGaming operator and games provider Glitnor Group is looking for a new chief executive to replace David Flynn, who moves to a new board role in the New Year.

Flynn has served as CEO since January 2020 and will hand over the reins on an interim basis to co-founder Jorgen Nordlund, until a replacement has been appointed.

“Over the past three and a half years I’ve had the pleasure to hire, work with, create and help develop an amazing team at Glitnor, delivering exceptional brands and celebrating outstanding year-on-year growth across the business,” said Flynn. “With our continued strong growth aspirations in mind, I’ve decided that now is the time to look further ahead for Glitnor and make a change which, I believe, will help take Glitnor, and everyone involved, to the next level.

“Thus, with the full support of our founders and board, I shall move to a group board role where I will continue to develop our long-term strategy and support our operational management. After 20 years in iGaming I really believe that my experience will better serve the group as a member of the board supporting the incoming CEO, as we continue to grow and expand the business.”

Glitnor Group chairman Dan Andersson commented: “In our quest to reach excellence and make it possible to continue our growth at such a rapid pace, David has been absolutely key in developing the group and taking the next step in our growth plan.

“It is now good timing to make such a change as we strengthen the board in preparation for the stock market, given financial market sentiment turning more positive in 2023. We look forward to having David working actively in the board.”

Glitnor Group, which owns the Lucky Casino and Happy Casino B2C brands, as well as supplier Swintt, last week created a new division, Glitnor Ventures.

Its initial interests include affiliate business KaFe Rocks and Time2Play, as well as India-based game development studio RNGPlay.

“Glitnor Group has always been very open about its ambitions to become the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing business group in the iGaming industry and the creation of Glitnor Ventures is another step in this direction,” said Flynn. “Our goal with Glitnor Ventures, is to work with innovative projects from pre-seed to seed and support across the entire scope of products, technology and services across the iGaming spectrum.

“We are primarily an early-stage investor and add support from our expertise and network in the iGaming space.”

Last week Glitnor Group called off its proposed acquisition of KaFe Rocks due to current market conditions.