IWG launches eInstant progressive jackpot in Pennsylvania and Virginia

Lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has rolled out its multi-state eInstant progressive jackpot in the United States with the Pennsylvania and Virginia Lotteries.

Mega Money Jackpots is powered by IWG’s InstantJackpots and sees designated games from each participating lottery contribute a small percentage of their sales to fund the progressive jackpot.

IWG will serve as the jackpot manager and administrate the settlement of jackpot prizes across the participating lotteries. All functionality is contained within IWG’s remote game server InstantRGS, with no development support required by either lottery’s iLottery platform provider.

“Progressive jackpots have been hugely popular with eInstant players in both Pennsylvania and Virginia. Now with the higher prizing opportunity that comes from pooling play across two successful lotteries,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “Mega Money Jackpots allows for even higher jackpot awards and greater player excitement. Congratulations to both lotteries for pioneering this next chapter in eInstant games.”

Stephanie Weyant, deputy executive director for marketing and products at Pennsylvania Lottery, commented: “We’re excited to work alongside the Virginia Lottery and IWG to launch Mega Money Jackpots. The ability to offer higher jackpot prizes will certainly resonate with our players and result in additional proceeds to benefit older Pennsylvanians here in the Commonwealth.”

Virginia Lottery strategic games manager Scott Kenyon added: “As the first US lottery to launch progressive jackpot eInstants, the Virginia Lottery has continued to collaborate with IWG to champion even more online innovations.

“This multi-state partnership with the Pennsylvania Lottery highlights these efforts, setting an example for other iLottery jurisdictions. We believe Mega Money Jackpots will be enthusiastically received by our players all while supporting the Virginia Lottery’s mission to raise revenue for K-12 public education.”