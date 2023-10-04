This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

PlayStar Casino names Peter Ekmark as new CEO

4th October 2023 2:44 pm GMT
Playtech

US-facing online casino operator PlayStar Casino has appointed Peter Ekmark as its new chief executive.

Ekmark has served as a board member for PlayStar since September 2022, and most recently served as CEO at the investment company Harvest Tech.

He has a wealth of iGaming experience, having served as a board member and CEO of iGaming hosting provider Internet Vikings, and also spent seven years at Kindred Group. Prior to that, he was chief commercial office at Vera&John Casino and JackpotJoy, and director of business development at Mr Green and William Hill.

Ekmark succeeds Per Hellberg, who has been in charge since March 2021 and helped launch the company’s operations in New Jersey.

“I’m incredibly excited to be taking over the role of PlayStar CEO and would like to take the opportunity to extend my thanks to Per Hellberg for the amazing foundations he has put down for the company in New Jersey and the US in general,” said Ekmark.

“Having already overseen incredible growth in our first year of operation, I’m confident we as a team can use the extensive iGaming and business management experience I’ve accumulated to help PlayStar cement its position in New Jersey and also expand into other regulated states.”

PlayStar is currently live in New Jersey, with Pennsylvania and additional states such as Colorado and Indiana to follow next year.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming New Jersey PlayStar Casino Slots United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Glitnor Group to acquire stake in US operator PlayStar

PlayStar to receive $15m investment from Meyer Global Management

Gaming Innovation Group posts record revenue in Q3

PlayStar partners GF Gaming for Colorado market access

PlayStar and Caesars plan for iGaming in Indiana

Gaming Innovation Group names Ben Clemes as president of GiG North America

Gaming Innovation Group granted license approval in Pennsylvania

Massachusetts sees strong interest in sports betting licenses

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

Light & Wonder expands New Jersey presence with PlayStar Casino deal

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pariplay, Ezugi and more

Evolution to supply casino portfolio to PlayStar in New Jersey

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Pariplay, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and more

PlayStar names former Entain branding boss as CMO

PlayStar appoints new finance chief ahead of New Jersey debut

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
Delasport
Gamomat