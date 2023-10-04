PlayStar Casino names Peter Ekmark as new CEO

US-facing online casino operator PlayStar Casino has appointed Peter Ekmark as its new chief executive.

Ekmark has served as a board member for PlayStar since September 2022, and most recently served as CEO at the investment company Harvest Tech.

He has a wealth of iGaming experience, having served as a board member and CEO of iGaming hosting provider Internet Vikings, and also spent seven years at Kindred Group. Prior to that, he was chief commercial office at Vera&John Casino and JackpotJoy, and director of business development at Mr Green and William Hill.

Ekmark succeeds Per Hellberg, who has been in charge since March 2021 and helped launch the company’s operations in New Jersey.

“I’m incredibly excited to be taking over the role of PlayStar CEO and would like to take the opportunity to extend my thanks to Per Hellberg for the amazing foundations he has put down for the company in New Jersey and the US in general,” said Ekmark.

“Having already overseen incredible growth in our first year of operation, I’m confident we as a team can use the extensive iGaming and business management experience I’ve accumulated to help PlayStar cement its position in New Jersey and also expand into other regulated states.”

PlayStar is currently live in New Jersey, with Pennsylvania and additional states such as Colorado and Indiana to follow next year.