Stats Perform appoints Elizabeth Cutri as general counsel

Sports technology and data provider Stats Perform has appointed Elizabeth Cutri as its new general counsel.

Cutri joins Stats Perform from Chicago-based law firm Kirkland & Ellis, where she spent over 11 years as associate attorney and most recently served as a partner.

In her new role, Cutri will be responsible for Stats Perform’s legal team across all commercial and operational activities, including contracting and the creation of valuable IP.

“We are thrilled to bring Liz on board to lead our global legal team as we continue to foster technological innovation working with the biggest sports and technology companies,” said Stats Perform chief financial officer Ashley Milton. “Liz’s experience and expertise will be vital as we continue to grow our client portfolio and add to our list of 20 AI-related patents issued or submitted.”

Commenting on her appointment Cutri said: “Stats Perform is at the forefront of an exciting sports AI and data industry sector that is poised for continued growth.

“I am thrilled to join and work alongside an impressive global legal team as we expand our customer and technology portfolio across the media and tech, betting and integrity, and team performance industries.”