Pariplay granted supplier licence to enter Greece

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has been approved to launch its games in the regulated Greek iGaming market.

The licence approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission follows a comprehensive review process and marks an important step in Aspire Global’s expansion into regulated markets.

It allows Pariplay to supply its Fusion platform content to locally licensed operators, providing Greek players with its proprietary games as well as titles from third-party partners.

“This is yet another significant step in our strategy to grow in regulated markets across the world,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “Greece is a fast-growing market with great potential and we are thrilled to be granted this licence.

“We are now looking forward to introduce our content to the Greek market and grow our brand in this exciting market.”

Pariplay joins the likes of Playson and Play'n GO as licensed suppliers in Greece's newly regulating iGaming market.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.11 per cent higher at SEK63.90 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.