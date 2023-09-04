This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Stakelogic promotes Loncar to head of live casino

4th September 2023 8:33 am GMT
StakeLogic Live
Evolution

Casino games developer Stakelogic has promoted Dejan Loncar to the role of head of live casino.

Loncar previously held the position of head of live operations at the company and replaces Richard Walker, who is stepping down to pursue other interests.

“Dejan’s promotion to Head of Live Casino is a natural progression. His outstanding leadership and
innovative mindset have greatly impacted our live operations,” said Stephan van den Oetelaar, CEO at
Stakelogic Live. “We have full confidence that Dejan will continue to lead our live casino offerings to new
heights, delivering unparalleled experiences to players and partners alike.”

Commenting on his new appointment Loncar said: “I am honored by this opportunity and excited to further contribute to Stakelogic Live’s growth.

“I believe in pushing boundaries and creating experiences that stand out. As Head of Live Casino, I am
committed to delivering top-notch live gaming experiences that capture the essence of excitement and
innovation.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Live Casino Stakelogic
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Stakelogic set for US debut with Bally’s live casino deal

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

Stakelogic Live now broadcasting in the UK

Stakelogic set for US debut with Michigan approval

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Stakelogic appoints Richard Walker to lead live casino division

Stakelogic secures MGA licence for live casino

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
ImagineLive
Greentube
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution