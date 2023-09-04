Stakelogic promotes Loncar to head of live casino

Casino games developer Stakelogic has promoted Dejan Loncar to the role of head of live casino.

Loncar previously held the position of head of live operations at the company and replaces Richard Walker, who is stepping down to pursue other interests.

“Dejan’s promotion to Head of Live Casino is a natural progression. His outstanding leadership and

innovative mindset have greatly impacted our live operations,” said Stephan van den Oetelaar, CEO at

Stakelogic Live. “We have full confidence that Dejan will continue to lead our live casino offerings to new

heights, delivering unparalleled experiences to players and partners alike.”

Commenting on his new appointment Loncar said: “I am honored by this opportunity and excited to further contribute to Stakelogic Live’s growth.

“I believe in pushing boundaries and creating experiences that stand out. As Head of Live Casino, I am

committed to delivering top-notch live gaming experiences that capture the essence of excitement and

innovation.”