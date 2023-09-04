Stakelogic promotes Loncar to head of live casino

Stakelogic promotes Loncar to head of live casino4th September 2023 8:33 am GMT
Casino games developer Stakelogic has promoted Dejan Loncar to the role of head of live casino.
Loncar previously held the position of head of live operations at the company and replaces Richard Walker, who is stepping down to pursue other interests.
“Dejan’s promotion to Head of Live Casino is a natural progression. His outstanding leadership and
innovative mindset have greatly impacted our live operations,” said Stephan van den Oetelaar, CEO at
Stakelogic Live. “We have full confidence that Dejan will continue to lead our live casino offerings to new
heights, delivering unparalleled experiences to players and partners alike.”
Commenting on his new appointment Loncar said: “I am honored by this opportunity and excited to further contribute to Stakelogic Live’s growth.
“I believe in pushing boundaries and creating experiences that stand out. As Head of Live Casino, I am
committed to delivering top-notch live gaming experiences that capture the essence of excitement and
innovation.”