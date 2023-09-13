Jogo Global secures licensing deal with Banijay Brands

Casino games provider Jogo Global has agreed a deal to develop a selection of slots and fast games based on Banijay’s leading TV show brands.

The agreement allows Jogo Global to incorporate a selection of Banijay brands, such as Deal or No Deal, Survivor and MasterChef, into its portfolio for deployment in the iGaming sector.

“Banijay Brands is the perfect partner for Jogo Global and we are absolutely thrilled to have sealed this agreement,” said Jogo Global CEO David Marcus. “In terms of securing eye-catching IP for development into exciting gaming experiences, we could not wish for a better partner.”

Banijay Gaming & Gambling Division managing director Mark Woollard added: “We’re all looking forward to working alongside David and the team at Jogo, which will involve several of our licences heading into a new direction with the introduction of the exciting ‘fast’ game product line.

“Banijay Brands always looks to be on the front foot when it comes to licensing its brands into new product categories, and this is no different.”