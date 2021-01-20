This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IWG rolls out e-Instant games portfolio with DC Lottery

20th January 2021 8:28 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

Lottery supplier IWG has rolled out its online instant win games with the DC Lottery.

The games are delivered via IWG's locally deployed Remote Game Server, which has been integrated with the lottery’s Intralot-powered platform.

The DC Lottery becomes the seventh US lottery to launch IWG’s online e-Instant games.

“These are exciting times in the lottery industry and we’re delighted to have partnered with Intralot to supply DC Lottery with our award-winning digital e-instant games,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “I’m sure that our games will immediately find broad, loyal appeal among DC players, and will help ensure a highly successful iLottery program.”

DC Lottery executive director Beth Bresnahan commented: “Launching iLottery was a major step forward for the DC Lottery’s modernization plans and in offering our players new options to access innovative and entertaining games.

“We are very impressed by IWG’s ability to adapt their content to capture the character of the District and address the local market demands. We are incredibly excited to be working with IWG as we expand our digital platform, and look forward to a prosperous relationship.”

