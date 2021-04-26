This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

IWG rolls out Jackpot Payout eInstant game with Virginia Lottery

26th April 2021 8:00 am GMT

Online lottery games provider IWG has launched its second progressive jackpot-enabled eInstant game with the Virginia Lottery.

Jackpot Payout features two instant-win progressive jackpot prizes, the Grand Jackpot and the Swift Jackpot, and combines a traditional key number match mechanic with bonus rounds, offering the opportunity for players to win fixed prizes, as well as the chance to unlock the jackpot awards.

Jackpot Payout follows IWG’s previously released Jungle Tumble Jackpots title, with both games incorporating rolling progressive jackpots.

While Jungle Tumble Jackpots is designed to award its progressive top prize monthly, Jackpot Payout is optimized to award its rolling mid-tier prize multiple times each day.

“We’re very proud of our partnership with the Virginia Lottery,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “And, we’re thrilled that they have elected to launch Jackpot Payout, the latest game from IWG to feature our InstantJackpots technology.

“Jackpot Payout builds on the huge success of Jungle Tumble Jackpots and we cannot be more excited to see how players in the Commonwealth respond to our latest release.”

Virginia Lottery director of digital Rob Wesley said: “We are expecting strong results with the launch of Jackpot Payout, our second e-Instant game featuring progressive jackpot prizing. This game will be a great addition to our growing e-Instant portfolio, providing additional variety and expanding on the progressive jackpot category.”

Related Tags
eInstant Games Instant Lottery IWG Virginia Virginia Lottery
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game in Pennsylvania

IWG launches jackpot-enabled e-Instant games with Canada’s ALC

IWG rolls out e-Instant games portfolio with DC Lottery

New Hampshire Lottery expands IWG instant games deal

IWG launches first progressive jackpot e-Instant game

IWG to launch progressive jackpot e-Instant games

IWG targets North American expansion with Alchemy3 partnership

IWG rolls out integrated e-Instant games with New Hampshire Lottery

IWG rolls out online instant win games with the Virginia Lottery

IWG launches first eInstant game with New Hampshire Lottery

Virginia Lottery prepares for iLottery launch in July

IWG secures e-Instant games deal with New Hampshire Lottery

IWG to develop instant win games based on NetEnt content

IWG launches instant win games with Kentucky Lottery

Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global