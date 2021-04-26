IWG rolls out Jackpot Payout eInstant game with Virginia Lottery

Online lottery games provider IWG has launched its second progressive jackpot-enabled eInstant game with the Virginia Lottery.

Jackpot Payout features two instant-win progressive jackpot prizes, the Grand Jackpot and the Swift Jackpot, and combines a traditional key number match mechanic with bonus rounds, offering the opportunity for players to win fixed prizes, as well as the chance to unlock the jackpot awards.

Jackpot Payout follows IWG’s previously released Jungle Tumble Jackpots title, with both games incorporating rolling progressive jackpots.

While Jungle Tumble Jackpots is designed to award its progressive top prize monthly, Jackpot Payout is optimized to award its rolling mid-tier prize multiple times each day.

“We’re very proud of our partnership with the Virginia Lottery,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “And, we’re thrilled that they have elected to launch Jackpot Payout, the latest game from IWG to feature our InstantJackpots technology.

“Jackpot Payout builds on the huge success of Jungle Tumble Jackpots and we cannot be more excited to see how players in the Commonwealth respond to our latest release.”

Virginia Lottery director of digital Rob Wesley said: “We are expecting strong results with the launch of Jackpot Payout, our second e-Instant game featuring progressive jackpot prizing. This game will be a great addition to our growing e-Instant portfolio, providing additional variety and expanding on the progressive jackpot category.”