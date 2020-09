The absence of spectators and on-track betting at the Kentucky Derby this weekend resulted in a 50 per cent drop in all-sources handle.

The 146th running of the iconic Kentucky Derby, which was held on the Labor Day weekend for the first time after being postponed from May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted all-sources wagering of $126.0m compared to $250.9m on the 2019 Kentucky Derby Day program.

All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was $79.4m [...]