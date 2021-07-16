This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Stats Perform secures Colombian football data deal

16th July 2021 5:59 am GMT
Stats Perform
OpenBet

Sports technology and data provider Stats Perform has expanded its partnership with DIMAYOR, the governing body of professional football in Colombia.

The new three-year deal will allow Stats Perform to collect and manage Opta data from the country's Primera division, second division and domestic cup matches.

“We’re delighted to announce that we will be extending and expanding our partnership with DIMAYOR as Columbia’s official data partner,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “We look forward to working closely with the leagues to deliver the best quality data, giving the competition control of their data rights and access to Stats Perform’s expertise and sales network.”

DIMAYOR president Fernando Jaramillo commented: “We can say we have the biggest data company to know the performance of all our competitions and those who are part of them.

"DIMAYOR has been working with Stats Perform’s Opta data for the last four years and thanks to the excellent results, quality of services and their vast coverage of our competitions, we have been able to move forward with the clubs’ performances, create programmes such as DIMAYOR INNOVA and better understand and take advantage of the data just as other big leagues do. It is a pleasure to have this global agreement with Stats Perform.”

