BtoBet powers Betta1’s Wazibet launch in Zambia

Aspire Global-owned sportsbook provider BtoBet has strengthened its presence in Zambia through a new agreement with Betta1’s Wazibet brand.

Through its partnership with regional certified partner STM Gaming, BtoBet will provide its Neuron 3 platform for Wazibet’s launch in the country, alongside management and technology support.

“The African market is continuing to register strong shifts towards mobile,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “As technology and regulations continue to evolve, the online channels are set to further take up a larger market share as players will realise that through their devices they will be having at their disposal a wider selection of options through which they can entertain themselves in a more accessible and convenient way.”

Betta1 chief technology officer Aditya Khosla added: “We are looking forward to leverage BtoBet’s knowledge and expertise when it comes to the African market, especially in terms of delivering a localised product.

“The local market’s unique traits require a bespoke approach and having such an experienced technological partner will definitely help us tailor our offering according to our players’ requirements.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.34 per cent higher at SEK73.45 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.