Austrian gaming giant Novomatic has reported a 36 per cent drop in revenue to €805.4m for the first half of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue was significantly impacted by the temporary closure of gaming facilities including casinos, slot arcades and bars, while the company’s Gaming Technology business was affected by lower sales of gaming machines and lower rental income.

The revenue decline hit all of Novomatic’s markets, with revenue from Germany down 21 [...]