Novomatic Africa names Chantel Crossley as co-managing director

Novomatic’s African subsidiary has restructured its management team with the appointment of Chantel Crossley as co-managing director of Novomatic Africa.

Crossley takes over from Sonya Nikolova, who has served as a member of the Novomatic Africa board for the past seven years, but has decided to move back to Europe to take on a new global sales role at Novomatic’s headquarters in Austria.

Crossley has been with Novomatic Africa since 2022 as head of the group’s finance department, and will join Muriel Loftie-Eaton and Alexander Merwald as co-MD of the company, as well as joining Merwald as managing director of the group’s operations in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

“Since joining the Novomatic Group, I have been excited to be part of one of the largest integrated gaming companies in the world,” said Crossley. “Now, I am looking forward to being able to contribute my personal management expertise and experience on a strategic level to further the growth of the group in the region.”

Merwald added: “Muriel Loftie-Eaton and I are delighted to have Chantel Crossley join us as managing director at the Novomatic Africa Group. We are looking forward to collaborating with her to grow Novomatic’s markets in the South African region together.”

Established in 1995, Novomatic Africa is headquartered in Midrand, Johannesburg, providing products and services to gaming operators in both the land-based casino and Limited Payout Machines (LPM) markets in South Africa and other African countries.