Shares in Gamesys Group hit a new 52-week high in London Tuesday after the online casino and bingo operator reported a 31 per cent increase in revenue to £190.0m for the third quarter of 2020.

Following a strong performance in the first half of the year, Gamesys reported Q3 results ahead of expectations, reflecting growth in its active customer base.

Revenue was boosted by high double-digit growth in Asia following the launch of Intercasino in Japan, as [...]