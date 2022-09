London-listed Gaming Realms grew revenue in the first half of the year by 10 per cent to £8.5m, helping to deliver a 63.9 per cent increase in profit for the period.

The revenue growth was driven by a 57 per cent increase in content licensing revenue to £6.4m, which offset a 7 per cent fall in social revenue to £1.8m and an 82 per cent fall in brand licensing revenue to £0.3m.

Gaming Realms said that the [...]