European lottery and gaming operator SAZKA Group has reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €2.02bn in 2020.

Excluding the company’s investments in Casinos Austria and Stoiximan, GGR decreased by 26 per cent compared to the previous year due to the impact of Covid-19 in the second and fourth quarters of the year.

Revenue from digital-only games and online sales of other products remained strong and grew in absolute terms and [...]