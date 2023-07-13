This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
4ThePlayer.com granted full supplier licence in Michigan

13th July 2023 9:25 am GMT
Evolution

London-based online casino games developer 4ThePlayer.com has been granted a full iGaming supplier licence in Michigan.

The full approval follows the receipt of a provisional licence last October, and the introduction of its first games in the state, 9k Yeti and 3 Secret Cities.

4ThePlayer.com's games are accessible to players in Michigan through its US platform partner, Gaming Realms.

"We are overjoyed to announce this latest achievement in our US market strategy. Michigan's online casino market, one of the most successful in the country, presents an exciting landscape for us to share our unique and innovative games with a passionate audience,” said 4ThePlayer.com business development director and co-founder Chris Ash.

“We are also actively working on expanding our presence into additional states, underscoring our commitment to regulated markets in general.”

Michigan’s fifteen licensed iGaming operators generated total iGaming gross revenue of $150.6 million in May, an increase of 18 per cent compared to the previous year.

BetMGM was the iGaming market leader with a 32 per cent share of the market with $47.4 million, followed by FanDuel with $30.0 million, and DraftKings with $27.0 million.

