The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has hit out at a proposal from the New People’s Party (NPP) to significantly increase Hong Kong’s football betting duty by 30 per cent.

The operator said that the NPP’s proposal represents a lack of understanding of the competition in the wagering market and HKJC’s investment and business, and would create “irreversible damage” to Hong Kong by destroying the Club’s longstanding successful business model and Hong Kong’s world status as [...]