This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Hong Kong approves special football betting duty

26th June 2023 9:35 am GMT

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has approved legislation that imposes an annual special football betting duty of HK$2.4 billion on the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC).

The Betting Duty (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed last week and gives effect to a proposal in the 2023-24 Budget, which imposes an annual special football betting duty (SFBD) of $2.4 billion for five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28. The current betting duty rates will be maintained.

“The proposal helps increase government revenue in the short term by bringing about a total receipt of $12 billion of the SFBD for five years,” said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui. “In proposing to levy the SFBD, we have taken into consideration a number of factors, including the affordability of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), which is the parent entity of the incumbent football betting conductor, and the external competition faced by the local football betting business. The HKJC has also undertaken that it would not reduce its commitment to local charities.”

The HKJC agreed to pay the betting duty in February of this year, having previously argued against the duty, warning that any permanent hike would damage the competitiveness of the club and benefit illegal offshore betting operators.

The bill is deemed to have come into operation on 1 April of this year.

Related Tags
Football Hong Kong Hong Kong Jockey Club Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

HKJC extends World Pool partnership with Ascot Racecourse

UK Tote extends Hong Kong Jockey Club partnership

A taxing problem: Hong Kong’s special football betting duty

HKJC agrees to pay special football betting duty

SIS partners HKJC to add The Saudi Cup to World Pool events

Hong Kong Jockey Club rejects proposal to increase football betting duty

Hong Kong Jockey Club expands management board with new hire

Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints Michael Lee as new chairman

Football scores record revenue for HKJC

Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints new head of wagering products

Record year for HKJC as racing turnover reaches HK$140bn

HKJC posts record betting turnover in 2020/21 racing season

Hong Kong Jockey Club rolls out new GoalX football betting app

HKJC brings in former W Hotels executive to lead marketing

HKJC annual turnover falls to €23.6bn despite digital wagering growth

Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Amusnet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
coinpayments
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution