The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reported betting revenue of HK$ 42 billion (US$ 5.35 billion) for the 2021/22 season.

As well as setting a new annual record, the revenue performance was notable for the fact that betting revenues from football were higher than from horse racing for the first time.

Betting turnover on football climbed by 2.6 per cent on the previous year while gross win margin improved by half a percentage point to [...]